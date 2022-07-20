Contrasting Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.79% 30.50% 22.57% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.54 $6.61 million $0.50 11.46 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats California Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

