Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $184.20

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.20.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $166.52 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $136.69 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

