Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $12.89 Average PT from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

HARP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

HARP stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

