PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $87.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

