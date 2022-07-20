Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $130.64

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.23.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

