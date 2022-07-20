Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $65.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 134,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.