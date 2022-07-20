Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

