The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $58.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CG opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

