Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $28.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

