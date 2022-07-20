Head-To-Head Survey: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MariMed and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tilray 1 7 3 0 2.18

MariMed presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.34%. Tilray has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 93.12%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Tilray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MariMed and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59%

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 2.02 $7.22 million $0.02 36.27 Tilray $513.09 million 3.45 -$367.42 million $0.19 18.74

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MariMed

(Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

