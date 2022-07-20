Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $147.67

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. Endava has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Endava by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Endava by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Endava by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

