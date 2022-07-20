Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $143.90

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

RY stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

