Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Target Price at $46.50

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $427,256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $253,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.