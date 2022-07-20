Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $315.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.14. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

