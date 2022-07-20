Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $44.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

