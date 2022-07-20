Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of VET opened at $22.67 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 365,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

