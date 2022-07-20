Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $132.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.
Twilio Stock Performance
Twilio stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
