Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $132.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.