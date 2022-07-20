Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $77.50

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

ZEN stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,996 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $118,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

