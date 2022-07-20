Piper Sandler Lowers Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $4.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WEAV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Up 5.9 %

WEAV opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.