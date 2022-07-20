Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares during the period.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

