Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) PT Lowered to $51.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $47.43 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.