Morgan Stanley Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $62.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

