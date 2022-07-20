Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $55.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.90 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.