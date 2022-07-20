Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.24 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 44,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

