Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,400 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.48) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,707.50 ($56.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,277.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,520.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.30. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

