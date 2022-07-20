Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,275

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,525 ($18.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.50) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 1,500 ($17.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,635.56 ($19.55).

TPK stock opened at GBX 986.40 ($11.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,074.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.75. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 918.20 ($10.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($21.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 957.67.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

