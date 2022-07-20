Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,800 ($69.34) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.48) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($71.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,707.50 ($56.28) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,277.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,520.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.29 billion and a PE ratio of 430.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

