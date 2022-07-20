JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Invesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 474,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

