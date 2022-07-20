Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

