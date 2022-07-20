Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.70. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 39,923 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GALT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.