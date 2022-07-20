American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,437 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 78.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

