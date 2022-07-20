West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of $8.17 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WFG stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $332,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

