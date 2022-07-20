AAR (AIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

AAR Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 33.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.