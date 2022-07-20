Roper Technologies (ROP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROP opened at $404.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.14. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

