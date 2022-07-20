MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MaxLinear Stock Performance
NYSE:MXL opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94.
MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
