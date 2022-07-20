Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IRT opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

