Comparing Global Blue Group (GB) & Its Competitors

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Global Blue Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million -$110.71 million 31.56 Global Blue Group Competitors $869.10 million $1.09 million -27.34

Global Blue Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -68.01% N/A -9.49% Global Blue Group Competitors -43.23% -1,557.65% -10.03%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Global Blue Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Blue Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group Competitors 351 2427 4612 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 66.02%. Given Global Blue Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blue Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Global Blue Group peers beat Global Blue Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.