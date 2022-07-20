Reviewing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PubMatic and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $40.10, indicating a potential upside of 154.44%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82% Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares PubMatic and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 3.60 $56.60 million $1.00 15.76 Eventbrite $187.13 million 5.90 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -14.68

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

