Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Critical Survey

Vista Energy and Range Resources are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 0.82 $50.65 million $0.64 9.66 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.61 $411.78 million ($0.48) -59.14

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 8.24% 11.17% 3.82% Range Resources -2.90% 45.50% 11.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vista Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Range Resources 2 8 5 0 2.20

Vista Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $33.69, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Vista Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Vista Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

