Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $97.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.71.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

