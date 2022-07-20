Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $55.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

