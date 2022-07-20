Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $14.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

NVTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

