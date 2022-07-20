WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $103.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after buying an additional 1,389,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.