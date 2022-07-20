Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $26.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.25) to €29.00 ($29.29) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.25) to €25.80 ($26.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OTC:UMGNF opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

