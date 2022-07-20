EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $83.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQGPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on EQB from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQGPF opened at $41.86 on Friday. EQB has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

