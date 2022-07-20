Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Target Price at $52.25

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BK opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

