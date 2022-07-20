Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $17.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CURLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Curaleaf stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

