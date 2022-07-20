Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $29.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,152 shares of company stock worth $145,109 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSHA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

