American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $184.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.