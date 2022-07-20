Head to Head Survey: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) vs. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for i3 Verticals and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 4 2 0 1.89

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $62.43, suggesting a potential downside of 9.21%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares i3 Verticals and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -4.87% 8.01% 3.24% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 20.40% 28.84% 10.08%

Volatility & Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.88 -$4.46 million ($0.64) -42.13 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 5.38 $151.87 million $2.71 25.37

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats i3 Verticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

